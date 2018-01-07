"They're cowards and bullies", says victim of horrific jeep attack in Leeds

The victim of a horrific Leeds street attack has spoken out after the sentencing of his assailants.

Martin McDonagh, who lost his ear during the assault in Harehills last year, wept as the details of the senseless attack were outlined during the sentencing of Nicholas Adair.

Nicholas Adair

After the case he said he felt satisfied that justice had been done after seeing his attackers locked up.

Adair and Tyrone Gentles beat Mr McDonagh outside a shop when he stepped in to protect two teenagers the men were harassing.

When the victim managed to flee, they chased him down in their 4x4 and ran him over with the vehicle, ripping his ear off.

He told the YEP: "I think they are just cowards and bullies.

Tyrone Gentles

"They have turned my life upside down.

"I was a pretty active man before this happened but now I am in constant pain and struggle to cope every day."

The 50-year-old said he still had no regrets about stepping in to protect the teenagers.

He said: "They were bullying two young lads for no reason at all. I think a lot of people would have done the same to try to stop it.

"I don't remember much of the attack.

"The thing I remember most is walking along and seeing two headlights come up right behind me and knowing there was nothing I could do.

"The next thing I remember is waking up in hospital five weeks later.

"Now every time I see a car coming close to me it makes me jump.

"I am glad they have gone away for a long time so they can't hurt anyone else.

"They were out for a fight and out to kill someone, thinking they were gangsters."

After the case, Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “Adair and Gentles were responsible for a truly appalling attack on the victim which was utterly vindictive and involved a disgusting level of violence that is clearly illustrated on the CCTV footage.

“The victim was a completely innocent party who was acting as a Good Samaritan.

“Their actions could easily have proved fatal and the victim was lucky to survive the attack.

“As it is, he has been left with life-changing injuries and the ongoing trauma of the incident is still having an effect on his life.

“Adair and Gentles are clearly dangerous individuals who are prepared to use serious violence against anyone who challenges them and we hope the sentences they have received will provide some source of comfort to the victim and his family and reassure the wider community.”