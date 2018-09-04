These popular Leeds restaurants have all closed their doors in the past 12 months

It was announced last week that Marco Pierre White’s restaurant in Leeds city centre has closed, with fans of the eatery shocked at its sudden closure.

However, Marco’s New York Italian is not the only restaurant in the city to close this year.

Here are some of the major eateries in Leeds which closed their doors this year.

The North Sea Chinese restaurant

The North Sea traded on Town Street in Stanningley for 26 years, with owners Alvin and Gee being well-known locally.

However, a Facebook post in June announced that the restaurant would be closing on the 23rd of the same month, with it being believed that they are retiring from running the restaurant.

Ricci’s Leeds

Ricci’s Tapas and C restaurant, located in Leeds city centre, closed its doors suddenly in January of this year.

The Halifax branch remains open.

Nash’s Chippy/Fish Restaurant

Nash’s Fish Restaurant closed on August 18 after 58 years at its Harrogate Road home. The business was owned by Andy and Helen Crook who had run it for the last six years, but said that it was now time to move on.

Stampede

Stampede was a late-night burger restaurant and takeaway which closed only two years after it first opened.

It mainly served burgers, steaks, wings and ribs and was a sister site to the Cattle Grid steakhouse, which closed later in 2016 when the owners decided to focus on the new venture.

It is believed to have ceased trading in late July.

A reason for the closure was not been given and the unit is now occupied by a franchise of dessert cafe Icestone Gelato.

Marco’s New York Italian

Marco Pierre White, originally from Leeds, opened a Marco’s New York Italian at The Merrion Centre in April last year.

However, it closed suddenly last Wednesday citing “contractual renegotiations” as the reason why.

Friends of Ham- saved from closure

Friends of Ham, located on New Station Street in Leeds, entered into administration this year, but in August a buyer stepped in to save the city centre charcuterie and wine bar.