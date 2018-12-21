Edison Palushi

These Leeds cannabis farmers grew £500,000 worth of the drug

Six men have been sentenced to a total of 19 years in jail after a major cannabis growing ring was smashed in Leeds.

The group were arrested in October after raids at five houses where the drug was being grown; Banstead Terrace East in Harehills, Victoria Avenue in East End Park, Bellbrooke Grove in Harehills, Easterly Crescent in Gipton and Regents Street in the city centre. The cannabis was worth over £500,000. They were sentenced on December 18 at Leeds Crown Court.

21, of Regent Street, was sentenced to five years and 8 months after admitting conspiracy to produce a class B drug, cannabis

1. Behat Lamaj

21, of Regent Street, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months after admitting conspiracy to produce a class B drug, cannabis

2. Rizalah Koka

21, of Easterly Crescent, Gipton, was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months after admitting conspiracy to produce a class B drug, cannabis

3. Edison Palushi

20, of Victoria Grove, East End Park, was sentenced to 22 months after admitting conspiracy to produce a class B drug, cannabis

4. Alban Elezaj

