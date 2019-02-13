These are the worst places in Leeds for dogs attacking other animals
Recent data from Leeds council has revealed the worst areas in the city for reports of dogs attacking other animals.
The statistics, released via Datamill North, show that during 2017 and 2018 there were 447 reports of dogs attacking other animals. These are the 9 wards in Leeds with the highest reported incidents. Images are for illustrative purposes. Read the YEPs full report: Strays, attacks and fouling - what the statistics say about Leeds dogs
1. Beeston and Holbeck - 18
In Beeston and Holbeck there were 18 reports of dogs attacking other animals.
2. Killingbeck and Seacroft - 23
The council received 23 reports of dogs attacking other animals in Killingbeck and Seacroft.
3. Adel and Wharfedale - 18
Leeds council received 18 reports of dogs attacking other animals in Adel and Wharfedale.
4. Armley - 20
The council data revealed 20 reports of dogs attacking other animals were made in Armley.
