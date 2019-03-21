These are the ten worst areas in Leeds for arson

Data released by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue via Datamill North has shown the areas of Leeds with the highest number of deliberate fires in 2018. This data references primary fires. which are generally more serious fires usually attended by five or more fire crews. Fires are also recorded as deliberate even when deliberate ignition is merely suspected. There were a total of 478 deliberate primary fires recorded in 2018. Images are for illustrative purposes.





1. City and Hunslet - 48 The city centre ward topped the list with 48 deliberate primary fires attended in 2018. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia

2. Killingbeck and Seacroft - 39 The area had 39 deliberate primary fires according to data from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. Simon Hulme jpimedia

3. Armley - 36 Armley had 36 deliberate primary fires set in 2018. James Hardisty jpimedia

4. Gipton and Harehills - 36 West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended 36 deliberate primary fire in this area. Simon Hulme jpimedia

