These are the ten worst areas in Leeds for arson

The worst areas for deliberately set fires in Leeds have been revealed.
Data released by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue via Datamill North has shown the areas of Leeds with the highest number of deliberate fires in 2018. This data references primary fires. which are generally more serious fires usually attended by five or more fire crews. Fires are also recorded as deliberate even when deliberate ignition is merely suspected. There were a total of 478 deliberate primary fires recorded in 2018. Images are for illustrative purposes.
1. City and Hunslet - 48
The city centre ward topped the list with 48 deliberate primary fires attended in 2018.