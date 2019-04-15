These are the swanky city centre apartments favoured by Leeds United players

Ever wondered where Leeds United footballers choose to live when they first move to the city?

This is the swanky apartment block in the city centre where players past and present have rented penthouse flats.

One of the private balconies

The Quays on Concordia Street is close to Leeds Station and has stunning views of the River Aire from its private balconies.

Estate agents let slip that the building is popular with Whites footballers during research by The Sunday Times, who named the city centre in their Best Places to Live guide for the first time over the weekend.

Two-bedroom apartments cost around £1,500 per month to rent and have 12-hour concierge cover - although you do have to pay an extra £170 to lease a space in the underground car park. One of the duplex flats even has its own library. One apartment went on the market with an asking price of £850,000 last summer.

The Quays was built in 2001 and has gone on to become one of the most sought-after developments in Leeds.

Leeds United are believed to own several apartments in the city centre that are used to accommodate new players and staff, although it's not known if they are in The Quays.

The living area inside one of the penthouse apartments

Manager Marcelo Bielsa lived in the Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate when he first arrived in England last summer, but has since moved into a riverside flat in Wetherby. He's a regular at the local Costa Coffee, has been seen dining in local restaurants and was even snapped carrying a bag of Cooplands bread rolls.

The town is also popular with more established players with families, who favour nearby villages such as Collingham and Linton, close to the club's Thorp Arch training ground and many of the top golf courses in the area. Gary McAllister owned a home in Boston Spa during his Leeds United days, and Lee Bowyer lived in Linton.