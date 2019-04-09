These are the Leeds music shops taking part in Record Store Day 2019

Two Leeds record shops are among 200 in the UK taking part in a national music event this weekend.

Record Store day 2019, which is backed by BBC Sounds, takes place on Saturday April 13.

Jumbo Records in the Merrion Centre and Crash Records on The Headrow are both involved.

The day celebrates unique record store culture with exclusive vinyl releases, in-store performances, food and drink.

Crash Records, which has had a presence in Leeds since 1985, will open at 8.30am on the day, an hour earlier than normal. Music fans should expect to queue for entry. The first 50 people to arrive will be able to reserve a first-choice item at the counter while they browse. The list of exclusive LPs the shop expects to have on sale is available on Crash Records' website and is updated regularly until Saturday.

Jumbo Records will also open at 8.30am, and customers can queue inside the Merrion Centre from 6.30am. They have also published a list of the new releases they expect to stock on their website.

They've teamed up with local label Come Play With Me to present the live music, and there will be further performances at nearby bar The Social on Merrion Street. Bang Bang Romeo, Engine, Talkboy, Uncle Buzzard and Lunar Sounds are all on the bill and there's a live interview with Ukrainians.

Anyone wishing to buy non-exclusive stock on the day doesn't have to join the queue. Customers can only buy one copy of each exclusive item to reduce re-selling.






