These are the inspirational Leeds women who have changed the world

These are some of the Leeds heroines whose achievements we're celebrating this International Women's Day.

They were all born or lived in the city.

Sue, who lived at Scarcroft Hall, volunteered as a WW2 nurse when she was just 15. She later did relief work in post-war Poland. She set up the Sue Ryder Foundation, providing care for the elderly and disabled.

1. Sue Ryder

The wife of a Leeds jeweller who joined the Women's Social and Political Union and became bodyguard to Emmeline Pankhurst. She was imprisoned after throwing an iron bar through a case in the Tower of London, and went on hunger strike.

2. Leonora Cohen

Grew up in Woodhouse and later became a teacher and women's suffrage activist. She suffered serious injuries after being beaten while heckling Winston Churchill. In later life emigrated to the USA.

3. Mary Gawthorpe

A Caribbean migrant who came to Leeds from St Kitts in 1956, Gertrude became the city's first black headteacher and an important community leader in Chapeltown who founded the West Indian Carnival. She died in 1992.

4. Gertrude Paul

