These are the best Easter egg hunts in Leeds to take your children to

Have your say

The Easter holidays are here - and attractions across Leeds have organised egg hunts for families.

Here are some of the best...

Kirkstall Abbey

Egg & Tales is a family event that includes a free chocolate egg for every child. The egg hunt is themed around Fairyland, and features characters from children's stories such as Peter Rabbit, Rapunzel, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Alice. There will be singing, dancing and live theatre.

When: Sunday April 21 with start times at 9.30-11am, 11.30am-1pm and 2-3.30pm.

Prices: Adults £6.85, children £8.95 (includes Easter egg). Not recommended for children under 2.

Temple Newsam

Hidden around the estate and farm are some monster eggs. Find them all to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

When: April 1-22. The estate is open from 10.30am - 4.15pm. Temple Newsam is closed on Mondays but open on Easter Monday.

Price: The trail is free but usual admission charges to the estate apply.

Stockeld Park

Easter activities at the estate near Wetherby include an egg hunt in the Enchanted Forest, with a free chocolate egg for those taking part, an Easter circus, Easter bunny, chick hatching, and Easter arts and craft workshop.

When: March 30 - April 28. Last entry 5.30pm.

Prices: Easter activities are included in the price of a day ticket, which is £15.50. Free entry for children under 2.

Tropical World

The Roundhay Park animal attraction has come up with a twist on the traditional egg hunt - children will be asked to search for the eggs laid by creatures such as pythons, iguanas, crocodiles and tortoises, and learn about them. There's also a timetable of daily feeding times with talks from the zookeepers.

When: April 1-28

Prices: Included in usual admission prices

Lotherton Hall

Wonderland Village, white rabbit's trail, Easter crafts, Easter bunny (Tuesdays only), Mad Hatter's tea party (Wednesdays only).

When: March 30 - April 28. The house is open from 11am-4pm.

Prices: Included in usual admission prices.

Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm

Easter egg hunt, Easter bunny, face painting, crafts, chick hatching, lamb feeding.

When: April 19-22

Prices: Normal admission charge applies

Harlow Carr, Harrogate

Garden trail with the Rhyming Rabbit, crafts, Easter bunny, golden carrot hunt.

When: April 13-28

Prices: Normal admission charge applies