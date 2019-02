Takeaway delivery app Just Eat has revealed which Chinese outlets are the most popular with Leeds customers.

All of the businesses on the list have a Tried & Tested award - which means they have each received more than 100 user reviews of 4.5 stars and above.

1. Unique Cantonese Cuisine Horsforth other Buy a Photo

2. Taste and East Ocean Kirkstall Road other Buy a Photo

3. Fuda Meanwood other Buy a Photo

4. Shanghai Kirkstall Road other Buy a Photo

View more