These are the 8 deserving winners from tonight's Leeds Child Awards

Have your say

We can reveal the full list of winners at tonight's Child Friendly Leeds awards at the City Varieties.

The awards celebrate the talents and achievements of the city's children and young people, as well as highlighting places and organisations that are going the extra mile to make Leeds a child friendly city.

Organised, planned and presented by a group of young people as young as twelve, the event was watched by an audience of 400 people.

Just under 600 nominations were made but these eight winners bagged the award.

The winners of the Child Friendly Leeds Awards 2019 are:

Child of the Year (Under 11):

Imogen Lawrence - suffered a major loss in her family and went through counselling. Through her perseverance and resilience, the rest of her school have come to learn about

dealing with difficult issues.

Young Person of the Year (11–21):

John Dunwell - John had a kidney transplant a number of years ago and is now a successful sportsman. He is instrumental in fundraising so other Leeds competitors can

attend the National Transplant Games.

Adult Making a Difference:

Lisa James - Lisa set up ZigZag (a support group for young people with autism and their families) and runs a community shop in Cookridge, which provides work experience and

volunteering opportunities for people with autism.

Communities and Schools Working Together:

‘The Hall meets Hovingham’ dementia project - This involved pupils from Hovingham Primary visiting The Hall (a care home) with a view to raising awareness about dementia and contributing to the health and well-being of the older residents.

Youth Group:

Out 2 18 and Transtastic Youth Group- offer a safe place to meet for young people aged 13 - 25 years who identify as LGBT, and are a lifeline for them.

Inspiring Creativity Through Arts and Culture:

Life Experience- A social enterprise who support children, teenagers and vulnerable adults, by sharing real life experiences through the medium of poetry and drama, to encourage young people to avoid a life of crime and drug addiction.

Best Place in Leeds for Children and Young People:

Herd Farm Residential and Activity Centre- Herd Farm is a grade two listed converted barn transformed into a 50-bed residential and outdoor inclusive activity centre for children

and young people set in 16 acres of tranquil countryside.

Overall Contribution to Making Leeds a Child Friendly City:

LandSec (White Rose and Trinity)- LandSec have provided work opportunities for young people, celebrated achievement by sponsoring Award ceremonies, run Christmas parties for foster and kinship families, and have provided family friendly toilets as well as a fantastic outdoor play space.