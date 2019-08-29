These are the 15 best restaurants in Leeds according to Google user reviews
Looking for somewhere nice to eat out in Leeds?
Why not try out one of these Leeds restaurants – all highly reviewed by diners on Google.
1. The Ox Club
The Ox Club on the Headrow specialises in comfort food and has great reviews from Google users, including one which read "We were delighted with the food and the service..it has a small but equally delicious menu."
Diners at this cosy restaurant enjoyed the cocktails and wide array of vegetarian options, with one review reading "Delicious food - had the vegetarian set menu and it didn't disappoint. Great options for vegetarians and vegans."