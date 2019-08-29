Another South American restaurant popular with diners in Leeds, Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill serves food that is "delicious, tender, beautifully cooked, and served by friendly people," according to one reviewer.

These are the 15 best restaurants in Leeds according to Google user reviews

Looking for somewhere nice to eat out in Leeds? 

Why not try out one of these Leeds restaurants – all highly reviewed by diners on Google. 

The Ox Club on the Headrow specialises in comfort food and has great reviews from Google users, including one which read "We were delighted with the food and the service..it has a small but equally delicious menu."

1. The Ox Club

This chain restaurant has proved popular in its Leeds location, with one diner writing "very enjoyable experience. Great food. Friendly staff. Lovely environment and good atmosphere."

2. Bill's

This sleek restaurant has an average of 4.4 stars on Google, with one reviewer writing "fantastic restaurant this. Beautifully laid out, very professional staff. A little bit pricey but not too bad."

3. Crafthouse

Diners at this cosy restaurant enjoyed the cocktails and wide array of vegetarian options, with one review reading "Delicious food - had the vegetarian set menu and it didn't disappoint. Great options for vegetarians and vegans."

4. Tattu Restaurant and Bar

