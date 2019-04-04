These are the 12 bizarre items you can take on a plane from Leeds Bradford Airport

Frequent flyers will know that there are certain things you can’t take on a plane, from liquids over 100ml to corrosive or hazardous substances.

But did you know these 12 bizarre items are actually allowed in the cabin? Items listed on the UK Civil Aviation (CAA) and gov.uk. The CAA note that Passengers must contact their airline in advance for clarification of the regulations, or when planning to travel with dangerous goods that require the airline’s approval when indicated. Photos for illustrative purposes only.

1. Snooker, pool or billiard cue Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

2. Fishing rod Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

3. Dead fish, mammals and reptiles Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Specimens of mammals, reptiles, fish and other invertebrates must comply with Special Provision A180 of the Technical Instructions. You must contact the airline prior to travel.

4. Sports parachute Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

