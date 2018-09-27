These are the 10 most expensive streets in Leeds

Estate agent Zoopla has released its 2018 list of the UK's most expensive streets.

All of the exclusive addresses have average property values of more than £1million.

The priciest street to buy a house on in Leeds is Roundhay Park Lane, between Roundhay and Shadwell, where the average house sale is over £1.7million.

Other streets to appear in the top 10 in the Leeds area include Linton Lane in Wetherby, which is popular with Leeds United footballers, and addresses in Alwoodley and Scarcroft.

The most expensive streets in and near Leeds

1. Roundhay Park Lane, Shadwell

2. Linton Lane, Wetherby

3. Manor House Lane, Alwoodley

4. Ling Lane, Scarcroft

5. Harewood Road, Harewood and Collingham

6. Stainburn, Otley

7. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley

8. Hebers Ghyll Drive, Ilkley

9. Rigton Bank, Bardsey

10. Alwoodley Gates, Alwoodley