The worst places in Leeds for reports of violence and sexual offences

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent and sexual offence incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports for December 2018 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.



1. Leeds city centre - 426 There were 426 reports of violence or sexual offences in Leeds city centre in December 2018. James Hardisty jpimedia

2. Gipton/Harehills area - 201 There were 201 reports of violence or sexual offences in the Gipton/Harehills in December 2018 according to data from police.uk Google other

3. Bramley - 170 There were 170 reports in Bramley and the surrounding areas of violence or sexual offences in December 2018. Google other

4. Armley - 139 In Armley and the surrounding area there were 139 reports of violence and sexual offences in December 2018. Google other

