The worst places in Leeds for reports of violence and sexual offences
A total of 3,203 violent or sexual offences were reported in Leeds in December 2018 according to Police data - these are the worst areas.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent and sexual offence incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports for December 2018 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Leeds city centre - 426
There were 426 reports of violence or sexual offences in Leeds city centre in December 2018.