The top 10 most burgled places in Yorkshire according to police data

Polie.uk has revealed the ten most burgled places in Yorkshire.

These are the 10 areas with the highest reports of burglary across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglary across the county. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglary for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 4,352 reports of burglary. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

Yorkshire's largest city tops the list as the most burgled place in Yorkshire.

1. Leeds - 885

Bradford comes in at number two on the list with 596 reports of burglary.

2. Bradford - 596

Sheffield is third on the list with 555 reports of burglary.

3. Sheffield - 555

Police.uk data has revealed that Barnsley had 167 reports of burglaries.

4. Barnsley - 167

