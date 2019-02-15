The top 10 most burgled places in Yorkshire according to police data

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglary across the county. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglary for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 4,352 reports of burglary. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Leeds - 885 Yorkshire's largest city tops the list as the most burgled place in Yorkshire.

2. Bradford - 596 Bradford comes in at number two on the list with 596 reports of burglary.

3. Sheffield - 555 Sheffield is third on the list with 555 reports of burglary.

4. Barnsley - 167 Police.uk data has revealed that Barnsley had 167 reports of burglaries.

