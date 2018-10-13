The Springs: Top of the shops for big day at new Leeds retail park

SHOPPERS in Leeds were ready to spend, spend, spend today as the city’s latest retail and leisure destination opened its doors to the general public.

The Springs, at Thorpe Park in east Leeds, is home to stores such as Next, Outfit, Boots, M&S Foodhall, TK Maxx and H&M.

READ MORE: Bargain hunters’ delight at new Leeds retail destination in Thorpe Park

Speaking during a VIP preview event that took place at the site on Thursday, Simon Marshall, joint chief executive of developer Scarborough International, said: “The Springs has been designed and conceived to bring people together. There really is something for everyone.”