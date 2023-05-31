The Springs: Several people taken to hospital after four-car collision near Leeds shopping centre
Several people were rushed to hospital after a four-car collision in Leeds that left one vehicle on its side.
Around 2.17pm today (Wednesday) West Yorkshire Police were called to the A63, Selby Road, near The Springs Shopping Centre following reports of a collision.
One car was found on its side and the people involved were taken to hospital, though police say that no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
Footage from the scene showed fire crews in attendance and traffic built up around the shopping centre.