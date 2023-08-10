Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Springs Leeds: Firefighters rushed to Thorpe Park retail park as vehicle catches fire

Firefighters have been rushed out to a vehicle fire in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Springs retail park shortly after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), following reports that a car was on fire. A crew from Killingbeck fire station were sent out to the car park and located the fire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle fire at The Springs retail park in Leeds yesterday (August 9) shortly after 6pm.

" A fire crew responded from Killingbeck fire station and quickly extinguished the fire. We left the scene just before 6.30pm. Cause of the fire was not determined.”

