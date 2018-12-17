The seven lost wonders of Leeds

Leeds is home to some remarkable buildings but over the years many of the most impressive have been demolished.
Here we look at seven lost wonders of the city:
1. St Mary's Church, Quarry Hill (1823-1979)
A so-called 'Million Act' church, built with money from the Government directly after the Napoleonic War. It feared there might be a revolt and one of the ways of controlling the population was to get them into church.
2. The Old Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Headingley (1840-present)
Part of this amazing complex still exists. Many people will have passed the castellated frontage on Cardigan Road, Headingley but few perhaps realise that in its heyday it was a zoo, called Leeds Zoological and Botanical Society.
3. Leeds Stock Exchange, Albion Place, Leeds Centre (1844-1971)
In 1964, some 300,000 people were said to hold investments with Leeds Stock Exchange. In 1973, it became part of the London Stock Exchange. It finally closed in 1990 after the London Stock Exchange carried out a cost review.
4. Moot Hall, Commercial Street, Leeds Centre (17th Century-1825)
The Moot Hall was built at the beginning of the 17th century as a meeting place for the justices of the town. It was also used to administer relief to the poor, flog vagabonds and determine the paternity of illegitimate children.