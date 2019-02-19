The Pit in Leeds city centre has closed and this is why

One of Merrion Street's most popular bars has shut its doors.

The Pit's owners Arc Inspirations confirmed that the site had closed earlier this month.

The company is also behind other popular brands including Banyan, The Box, Manahatta and Kith & Kin.

The Pit opened on Merrion Street in 2013, taking over the former Heaven & Hell nightclub premises. At the time, the Northern Quarter of the city centre was just starting to regenerate and the nearby Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen was about to open.

Arc have sold the bar to the owners of Roxy Lanes, who will re-open it as a karaoke bar called Loop.

Their two other Pit-branded bars in Chapel Allerton and Harrogate are still trading.

A spokesman for Arc Inspirations said:-

“We have taken the strategic decision to sell our Pit site in Leeds. All of the fantastic team will be redeployed to our other bars across the city. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the many guests who have enjoyed the experience at this venue over the years and look forward to welcoming them to our Banyan, Manahatta and Box sites in the city.”

2018 was a big year for Arc Inspirations as they expanded their reach across Leeds. The Arc in Headingley was re-branded to become a second site of city centre venue Manahatta, while a second The Box-branded bar opened in the former Ricci's Tapas unit on Infirmary Street.