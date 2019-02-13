The photos you'll only understand if you studied at Leeds College of Technology's city campus

It could bring to end decades of learning at the Woodhouse Lane site which was originally built as the Branch College of Engineering and Science during the late 1950s and 1960s. We hope these photos bring back memories for the thousands of students who have walked through its doors:

1. August 1999 The City Campus Learning Base at Leeds College of Technology. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. September 1957 Leeds College of Technology campus. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. January 1997 Leeds College of Technology - Training Room. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. August 1999 Media at Leeds College of Technology. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more