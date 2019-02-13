PICS: YPN

The photos you'll only understand if you studied at Leeds College of Technology's city campus

Plans to demolish the Leeds College of Technology building are set to go before planning chiefs.

It could bring to end decades of learning at the Woodhouse Lane site which was originally built as the Branch College of Engineering and Science during the late 1950s and 1960s. We hope these photos bring back memories for the thousands of students who have walked through its doors:

The City Campus Learning Base at Leeds College of Technology.

1. August 1999

Leeds College of Technology campus.

2. September 1957

Leeds College of Technology - Training Room.

3. January 1997

Media at Leeds College of Technology.

4. August 1999

