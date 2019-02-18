The nine worst streets in Leeds for reports of anti-social behaviour

Police.uk data has revealed the nine Leeds streets with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour in December 2018.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports in December 2018 when there were a total of 1,029 reports of ASB. These streets had the highest reports of incidences. Images are for illustrative purposes.

This city centre shopping parade tops this list with 14 reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month.

1. King Edward Street - 14

There were 8 reports of anti-social behaviour on Boar Lane, a busy city centre street.

2. Boar Lane - 8

This Seacroft street had 8 reports of anti-social behaviour.

3. Boggart Hill Crescent - 8

This residential street in Pudsey also had 8 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour.

4. Priestley Drive - 8

