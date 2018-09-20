The Leeds museum recognised for ten years of joy

A museum that only opened its doors a decade ago is in the running for a family-friendly national award.

Leeds City Museum, based in the city centre, is among six sites across the UK to have been shortlisted for the Family Friendly Museum Award for 2018.

After opening in 2008, the city’s free-to-enter museum has since had more than 2.7million visitors pass through its doors at Millennium Square.

Visitors include more than 85,000 children on school trips and nearly a further million people have been to see the site’s 24 special exhibitions since it was established.

Natalie Haigh, Leeds City Museum’s learning and access officer, said: “We’re all absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this award and to see the work we do to make the museum an exciting and engaging place for children and young people being recognised.

“The team takes a huge amount of pride in putting children and families at the heart of the museum and it’s always our goal to make this a place which captures the imaginations of our younger visitors and gives them a chance to have fun as well as learn.”

The museum celebrated its tenth anniversary since opening last week.

It will now be judged for the award, by the Kids in Museums organisation, against another five places on October 1.

Organisers said the museums which made the shortlist demonstrated “a commitment to putting families’ voices at the heart of their organisations”.

Popular past exhibitions at the museum include last year’s For All Seasons, which took families on an interactive journey through the four seasons.