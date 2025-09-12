Tucked between High Street stores in the city centre of Leeds is the oldest subscription library in the UK.

The Leeds Library was founded in 1768, predating public libraries, and it’s been in its current location on Commercial Street since 1808.

“We’re a real cultural institution in Leeds,” said CEO of The Leeds Library Nina Corey.

The library is a membership-only destination for book-lovers and those wanting a “peaceful” escape from the city centre.

Nina said: “When it started, it moved around, and then it found its home here in 1808. It was built to be a library, and it has been a library ever since.”

The library is cushioned between Ann Summers and a Co-operative Bank, with a grand wooden staircase leading you to the library.

Old and new books line the shelves, filling the entire wall space with bookcases lining each room.

In the main area, there’s a quiet social space where people can help themselves to refreshments as well as read a range of books and magazines.

The library is currently home to a collection of 150,000 books.

“We buy all our books for members. We never get rid of any,” said Nina.

This meant a second-floor gallery was installed, and in April this year, the biggest extension in the library’s history was built, which includes a lift, event space, and rooftop garden.

Nina said: “It’s peaceful - extremely peaceful. People don't expect to see a library here.

“People come to escape, have their lunch, or sit in the roof garden. It's a safe space. It’s described as your third place to get away from everything.”

The library started out with members buying shares on an invite-only basis and then passing shares down.

Nowadays, anyone can join for a membership fee ranging from £15 for a month to between £87 and £180 for the year.

Nina added: “We’re getting lots of student memberships at the moment. People like to be in the city centre but away from the busy campuses.

“University libraries are wonderful, beautiful institutions, whereas we’re a smaller, more peaceful library. We have a more personalised service.”

The library runs as a charity, and uses membership funds to run the library, as well as, to buy new books requested by members.

Nina said: “We’re a historical library, but we still buy modern books.”

The Leeds Library has everything from the most complete collection of “trashy Victorian fiction” to some older books, such as the first edition of The Hobbit, or There and Back Again by J.R.R. Tolkien (1937), Casino Royale by Ian Fleming (1953), and Aesop’s Fables: New Edition with One Hundred Illustrations by J. Wolf, J.B. Zwecker, and T. Dalziel (1892).

Members are invited to special events, socials, and some even sponsor the restoration and upkeep of a historical book.

Nina said: “Here in our old librarian’s office is where we’ve got some of the more special books.”

The snug office includes a safe for some of the most collectible books.

Outside of the office lies The New Room, which has had this name ever since it was first built in 1881.

Nina added: “It’s a really popular wedding venue, we’re almost booked out. We’ve just introduced midweek weddings. We tend to get book enthusiasts using it.”