The hilarious moment a US TV show failed to understand Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's Yorkshire accent

The Huddersfield actress was appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday evening in the USAwhen the side-splitting subtitle gaff happened.
The subtitles of an American TV show misspelt the word Huddersfield while interviewing actress and Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker - and the internet found it hilarious.

A still from the show was shared on social media network Twitter by user @dotski_w, showing the word Huddersfield had been spelt 'Hoodezfield'' on the show.

The full line read: "I'm from Hoodezfield, in West Yorkshire."

The internet reacted in a typically comical fashion.

@pbhellawell wrote: "Ha! I hereby declare the town Hoodezfield from henceforth!"

@ClausVistesen said: "The Z is a nice touch; bold, but nice."

@Lloyd_Butler_ found the wrror amusing, writing: "No way. NO WAY! HOODEZFIELD?! AAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Serious but. Huddersfield should consider changing its name to this."

@Thessilian said: "OH MY GOD I'M LAUGHING SO HARD i mean legit that'll be what she sounds like."

