The faces of 24 missing people who vanished from Leeds and West Yorkshire

1 . Steven Cooper

Steven Cooper was reported missing from Golcar, near Huddersfield, on January 21, 2008. He left his home on his 47th birthday and drove to Scotland. His car was found a week later on a dirt track near near Loch Laggan on the A86 in Moy, Inverness. The computer-generated image to the right shows what Steven might look like as an older man. It was created by Missing People in 2021. Quote reference 08-001599 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People