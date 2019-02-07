The Donkey Sanctuary in Leeds has closed due to equine flu outbreak

The Donkey Sanctuary has announced it has closed until further notice after a national outbreak of equine flu.

The popular family attraction in Eccup confirmed the news on its Facebook page:-

"Due to the recent outbreak of equine influenza in the UK, we have taken the precautionary decision to close our sanctuary to all members of the public until further notice.

"Our resident donkeys are not affected by this outbreak, but we’re keeping a very close eye on them."

Meets have been cancelled at English racecourses until next week notice due to the outbreak, which was detected in a racing yard. There are three confirmed cases at trainer Donald McCain's Bankhouse yard in Cheshire.