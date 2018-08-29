The day Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, celebrated his birthday in Leeds

Have your say

Do you remember the King of Pop performing at Roundhay Park on his birthday back in the day?

The date was August 29, the year 1988.

More than 60,000 fans turned out for the Michael Jackson concert which was hailed at the time by critics as “perhaps the most dazzling two hours of showmanship ever witnessed in Britain.”

Lines of laser lights, a myriad of lights and huge explosions illumninated the arena in an impressive display of pop fantasy designed to promote his Dangerous album.

One reviewer wrote: “When the opening fanfare reached a climax he shot out of the stage in a Jack-in-a-box and stood motionless in front of a seas of adoring faces for a full two minutes.

“One regal turn of the head brought a mightly roar from the crowd and he was off.”

Earlier Michael Jackson had arrived at the park in a 15 truck cavalcade which made its way north from his London base.

By the end of the night police had made 11 arrests - for vehicle damage and ticketless fans trying to storm the fences.

WERE YOU AT THE GIG? Email your memories to andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk

RELATED LINK:

In pictures: The summer Genesis played Leeds Roundhay Park