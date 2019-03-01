The Damned United actor Michael Sheen is in Leeds today

Welsh actor Michael Sheen was pictured at Kirkgate Market in Leeds today.

The star - best-known among Leeds United fans for his role as Brian Clough in 2009 film The Damned United - was in the city as part of an event to promote fairer credit. Sheen founded the End High Cost Credit Alliance and is part of the Daily Mirror's Fair Credit for All campaign.

The Damned United stage production set to visit grassroots

The 50-year-old also played Tony Blair in The Queen and David Frost in Frost/Nixon.

The Damned United, which is based on the David Peace novel about Clough's 44-day tenure as Leeds United manager in 1974, was filmed at locations across Leeds.

The Elland Road car park stood in for the club's training ground (which was beside Elland Road until the 1990s), and Headingley Stadium, Cookridge Hospital and a linen hire firm in Armley were also used. Exterior shots were filmed in Armley, Beeston and Adel and the quarry football pitch near Elland Road appeared as Derby County's training ground. Scarborough stood in for Brighton.