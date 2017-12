Have your say

Snow is here!

And it's still the school holidays - so the stars have aligned perfectly for some sledging.

Here are our top hilly sledging spots in the city:-

1. Hill 60, Roundhay Park

2. Gotts Park Golf Club, Armley

3. Bramley Fall Park

4. Woodhouse Ridge, Meanwood Valley

5. Potternewton Park, Chapeltown

6. Farsley Recreation Ground

7. Post Hill, Pudsey

8. Temple Newsam House

9. Golden Acre Park, Bramhope

10. Chapel Allerton Park