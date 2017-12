“Quite small amounts of money, given to the right people, can actually have a massive impact.”

So says Leeds’s own queen of fundraising, Sally Anne Greenfield. Mrs Greenfield, who has overseen the distribution of more than £33 million in grants to grass roots projects, was speaking after stepping down as chief executive of Leeds Community Foundation after 13 years.

‘Giving is a two-way process... it’s about sharing that feeling’: Click here for more