Whether you’re a local or a visitor, it’s clear there’s plenty to do in the fine city of Leeds, but sometimes it’s easy to forget just what makes it so special.

Here, we take a look at some of the unique traits Leeds boasts, the niche, eccentric, and downright awesome things that you can only do here.

RELATED STORIES:

19 photos you’ll only understand if you’re from Leeds

The Leeds Majestyk nightclub photos will bring back memories

Revealed: The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true