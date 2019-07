Whether you fancy an independent French cafe or a cheap and cheerful Indian restaurant, there is something for everyone in the Leeds suburb. These are the best 13 restaurants in Headingley, according to reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Santorini Bar & Grill Headingley's best rated restaurant is this bar and grill on Otley Road, serving authentic Turkish and Greek cuisine.

2. Salvo's The best Italian in Headingley according to TripAdvisor. Located on Otley Road.

3. Giorgio's Serving hearty Italian food on Otley Road - they also deliver.

4. Jino's Thai Cafe Delicious Thai food in a laidback atmosphere. Also on Otley Road.

