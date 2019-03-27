The 10 worst areas in Leeds for violence and sexual offences in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?
Here are 10 areas of Leeds ranked from the most reports of violence and sexual offences, in descending order to the least reports of those offences. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to January 2019 for each neighbourhood and their surrounding streets and area. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Leeds city centre - 268
The city centre topped the list with 268 violent and sexual offences in February 2019.