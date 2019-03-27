The worst ares in Leeds for violence and sexual offences has been revealed.

The 10 worst areas in Leeds for violence and sexual offences in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

New police figures for 2019 have revealed the worst areas for violence and sexual offences in Leeds - how does your area compare?

Here are 10 areas of Leeds ranked from the most reports of violence and sexual offences, in descending order to the least reports of those offences. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to January 2019 for each neighbourhood and their surrounding streets and area. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The city centre topped the list with 268 violent and sexual offences in February 2019.

1. Leeds city centre - 268

The city centre topped the list with 268 violent and sexual offences in February 2019.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Harehills and Gipton areas had reports of 255 violent and sexual offences.

2. Harehills/ Gipton - 255

The Harehills and Gipton areas had reports of 255 violent and sexual offences.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The popular student areas of Headingley and Hyde Park saw 130 reports of violence and sexual offences.

3. Headingley/ Hyde Park - 130

The popular student areas of Headingley and Hyde Park saw 130 reports of violence and sexual offences.
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 129 reports of violence and sexual offences In Holbeck and Beeston.

4. Holbeck/ Beeston - 129

There were 129 reports of violence and sexual offences In Holbeck and Beeston.
Simon Hulme
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3