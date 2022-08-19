Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has issued a recall on its Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g over an allergy risk.

The product contains milk which is not declared on the package and could pose a health risk for people who are allergic or with an intolerance to milk or daily products.

In a statement, the supermarket chain said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice and informed its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the product.

“We have been made aware that one batch code of Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g may contain milk which means that milk will not be declared on the packaging. The product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy to or intolerance to milk.”

Here’s how to find out if your purchased product is affected and how to get a refund.

Which Tesco product has been recalled and how to return?

Product: Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g

Batch code: L2196H221

Best before: 13 January 2023

Customers who have bought the product and are intolerant or allergic to milk or milk products are advised to not eat it.

Instead they should return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.