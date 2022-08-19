Tesco issues recall on its Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g over allergy risk - how to get a refund
Supermarket Tesco has issued a nationwide recall because of undeclared allergens - here’s how you know if your product is affected and how to get a refund.
Tesco has issued a recall on its Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g over an allergy risk.
The product contains milk which is not declared on the package and could pose a health risk for people who are allergic or with an intolerance to milk or daily products.
In a statement, the supermarket chain said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice and informed its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the product.
“We have been made aware that one batch code of Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g may contain milk which means that milk will not be declared on the packaging. The product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy to or intolerance to milk.”
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds family's missing luggage nightmare as holiday cancelled moments after checking bags at Manchester Airport
-
2
Machete-wielding ringleader of Leeds child gang spared prison to avoid ruining his university dream, court hears
-
3
East Leeds area ‘out of control’ due to gangs of motorcyle-riding ‘hooligans’, resident says
-
4
Manchester murder probe detectives name West Yorkshire man Javell Morgan as victim
-
5
New dates set as Brits to be charged to travel to the Schengen Area including Spain, Greece and Portugal
Here’s how to find out if your purchased product is affected and how to get a refund.
Which Tesco product has been recalled and how to return?
Product: Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g
Batch code: L2196H221
Best before: 13 January 2023
Customers who have bought the product and are intolerant or allergic to milk or milk products are advised to not eat it.
Instead they should return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.
Tesco also says that customers can call the Tesco Consumer Services on 0800 505 555 for additional information.