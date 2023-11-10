Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Temple Newsam Road: Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash on busy Leeds road involving car and bus

A man has been rushed to hospital after a crash on a busy Leeds road involving a car and a bus.
The 33-year-old pedestrian was in Temple Newsam Road shortly after 6am today (November 11), when the collision with the Mercedes A200 and bus happened.

The road was closed, but reopened at around 10.30am.

West Yorkshire Police put a scene in place, which remains there while the seriousness of the man’s injuries are established.

