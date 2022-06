Tegan Maltas has been reported missing from home in the Meanwood area of the city.

She was last seen at 11.30am on Tuesday, May 31.

The 16-year-old is described as white, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tegan Maltas.