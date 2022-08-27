News you can trust since 1890
Teenage boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash on Leeds street

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after his motorbike collided with a car on a Leeds street.

By Nick Frame
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:12 pm

Police say the call was made at 4.23pm on Thursday, August 25, following the crash on Middleton Park Avenue.

Officers found the bike had been removed from the scene, but located it a short time later.

The boy, who was riding the bike alone, was taken to hospital by ambulance and was described as being in a stable condition.

Middleton Park Avenue.

The driver was spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing.

