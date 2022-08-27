Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the call was made at 4.23pm on Thursday, August 25, following the crash on Middleton Park Avenue.

Officers found the bike had been removed from the scene, but located it a short time later.

The boy, who was riding the bike alone, was taken to hospital by ambulance and was described as being in a stable condition.

Middleton Park Avenue.

