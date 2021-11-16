Teen Leeds United fan struck and seriously injured by lorry is determined to make most of life

Nicky Newbon (front left) pictured with his famly

Nicky Newbon suffered life-changing injuries when the bus he and a school friend were getting off was hit by a lorry in Monk Fryston.

Nicky, who was 14 at the time, was airlifted to hospital.

He was diagnosed with a number of serious injuries including a head injury, knee fracture, broken collar bone, nerve damage and facial scarring. He was in hospital for 10 days.

Nicky Newbon pictured in hospital after he was struick by a lorry

Several months later, Nicky was found to have a contrecoup injury, which occurs on the opposite side of the brain from where the impact occurred.

Following the crash, his mum, Karen, instructed solicitors to pursue a personal injury claim for Nicky.

She later transferred Nicky’s case to expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist rehabilitation and therapies he requires.

Now aged 17, Nicky, of Monk Fryston, remains under the care of a neurorehabilitation team and is prescribed medication for headaches and to prevent seizures.

He lives with a range of issues including tinnitus, impaired hearing and vision, cognitive difficulties, pain and reduced mobility in his right leg and fatigue.

Nicky is now joining his legal team in sharing his story as part of Road Safety Week.

It comes after his lawyers secured an interim payment from the defendant’s insurers to fund support and rehabilitation.

Prior to the collision on 10 December, 2018, Nicky was in year 10 at school.

After the crash, he returned on a part-time basis in February 2019.

He struggled with his GCSEs but managed to pass maths and science.

He went on to study A Level IT, PE and geography, but has since had to drop IT and PE due to his cognitive difficulties and fatigue.

As a keen Leeds United supporter, he enjoyed playing football before the crash and hoped to play semi-professionally or join the army as a career.

He returned to playing football 10 months after the collision, but now experiences headaches and dizziness.

Nicky lives with his parents and has an older sister and brother.

His mum Karen said: “Nicky’s accident has been devastating for him. Our whole lives changed in the space of a few seconds. Before the crash, he was very fit and active, enjoyed football and cycling, but he is now left with many issues, both physically and emotionally.

“I’m really not sure what the future holds for Nicky, but I expect he will need help for a long time.

"However, he’s determined not to let his injuries stop him from achieving what he wants and make the most out of life.

“We’re so grateful for all the support we’ve had and also want to say a big thank you to the emergency services and medical staff for everything they did for Nicky following the accident.

“All we can do now is help Nicky to work to make the best possible recovery he can. I just hope that by speaking out, others will realise what can happen if they don’t take care on the roads. I wouldn’t want anyone else going through what Nicky has.”

The lorry driver was found to have eight different substances in his system at the time of the collision.

He was jailed for three years for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was also given a five-year driving ban.