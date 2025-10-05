Young actress from Birtsall , Tilly Kaye, has been nominated for a prestigious award for her role in brand new ITV series Protection | ITV

She’s only 14 but this Birstall actress has already been shortlisted for an award after starring in TV hit ‘Protection’.

Fans will best know Tilly Kaye for playing Amy McLennan, a young girl struggling with the experience of witness protection in the ITV crime thriller alongside familiar faces Siobhaan Finneran and Katherine Kelly.

The young star has now been recognised in the Favourite Young Actor (under 18) category in the TV Times Awards 2025. Also in the category, Tilly is going up against Adolescence’s Owen Cooper, Emmerdale’s Amelia Flanagan, Coronation Street’s Isabella Flanagan, Molly Kilduff, Jude Riordan, Call the Midwife’s Francesca Fullilove, Hollyoaks’ Dan Hough, Ludwig’s Dylan Hughes, and EastEnders’ Sonny Kendall.

Tilly, from Birstall near Leeds, said: “It was an absolute shock and to be nominated alongside a group of such talented young actors was an honour. It’s the best feeling in the world just to be recognised or appreciated for the role I had in Protection. Filming was one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had, and to think other people can experience that same joy from watching the show is very fulfilling.”

Tilly Kaye from Birstall is one of the rising young talents at one of the leading drama schools and acting agencies, Articulate Agency. Based in Shipley, the agency have nurtured young actors and secured life-changing opportunities in the TV and film industry. Tilly has taken part in weekly screen acting classes in Leeds at the Articulate Drama School from a young age.

Her career began in commercials for major global brands, before she landed roles TV shows such as Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax. Tilly then booked the title role of Biff in Biff and Chip for CBBC, where she was a lead character for 63 episodes.

Amy said: “Articulate have nurtured me as an actor since I was 5 years old. I’ve attended classes through Articulate for over 9 years now, and it truly feels like a second home, and I consider everyone I know at Articulate a family. It’s the part of my week I’m always looking forward to, a place I feel comfortable, happy, never overlooked, and a place where I get to pursue the joy I have for acting in brand new ways constantly, always learning new things, coming up with new ideas and setting new goals for myself.

“As for the agency, my incredible agent, Stacey, has always been there for me. The agents are always on hand with feedback for every opportunity they provide me with, and I would never have been able to land this role without their support. From the very first self-tape to the final recall, there is so much encouragement and advice that goes into the process, and I am eternally grateful for them.”

Tilly is surrounded by constant love and support, with her friends, family, teachers, and agents all cheering her on and encouraging people to vote every step of the way.

TV fans can now vote in the TV Times Awards, with voting closing at 11:59 pm on October 14.