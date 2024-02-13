Swinnow Community Centre will remain open.

Yvonne Allman, who has run Swinnow Community Centre for the last eight years, announced on Facebook last week that she would be stepping down from the role.

It was stated in the post that the centre would close, but Leeds City Council, which owns the building, has stated that this is not the case.

In the post, Ms Allman said that she would step back from the role at the end of March. She wrote: "Its (sic) been my privilege and pleasure to run the centre over 8 years and now I feel the time is right for me to step down."

She also thanked users of the centre and volunteers for their support and help over the years and users of the food bank to contact the Pudsey Community Project.

The YEP spoke to another volunteer of the centre last week who said that they were also stepping back because of a lack of volunteers and the amount of work involved.

He said that they are currently appealing for potential volunteers to get in touch who may be able to help with the running of the weekly food bank at the centre.

