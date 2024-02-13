Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Swinnow Community Centre: Uncertainty remains around Leeds centre after closure announcement

Uncertainty remains over the future of a community centre in Leeds after its current head announced that she would step back.
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
Swinnow Community Centre will remain open.Swinnow Community Centre will remain open.
Yvonne Allman, who has run Swinnow Community Centre for the last eight years, announced on Facebook last week that she would be stepping down from the role.

It was stated in the post that the centre would close, but Leeds City Council, which owns the building, has stated that this is not the case.

In the post, Ms Allman said that she would step back from the role at the end of March. She wrote: "Its (sic) been my privilege and pleasure to run the centre over 8 years and now I feel the time is right for me to step down."

Swinnow Community CentreSwinnow Community Centre
She also thanked users of the centre and volunteers for their support and help over the years and users of the food bank to contact the Pudsey Community Project.

The YEP spoke to another volunteer of the centre last week who said that they were also stepping back because of a lack of volunteers and the amount of work involved.

He said that they are currently appealing for potential volunteers to get in touch who may be able to help with the running of the weekly food bank at the centre.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The Council never had any plans for the Swinnow Community Centre to close in March. We’re pleased that residents in and around Swinnow will benefit from the centre as it continues to open as normal.”

