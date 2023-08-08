A suspected motorbike thief broke his leg after falling from a roof while trying to evade police in Leeds.

Police were called to reports of a motorbike being in collision with a wall in Middleton this morning (Tuesday) and the vehicle was later identified as being stolen.

Arrest enquiries were then made nearby and a man was detained after he fell from a garage roof.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.51am this morning (Tuesday) officers on patrol in Sissons View, Middleton, reported a suspect abandoning a motorbike following a collision with a wall.

“The motorbike was identified as having been stolen in a burglary and was recovered from the scene.

“Shortly after 9.30am, officers attended an address in Throstle Road, Middleton, to make arrest enquiries.

“A male was detained at the address by officers after he fell from a garage roof. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a broken leg and ankle.