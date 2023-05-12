Support for Leeds community groups as applications for Co-op Local Community Fund opens

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op

Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, can apply up until June 11 to be considered for the next round of funding.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “Co-op is committed to making a real and tangible difference in our local communities, while creating significant value for Members through our Membership scheme.

"Our Local Community Fund is more relevant than ever as the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local organisations.

"We know that our members want to support the communities they live in, and Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to do this, simply by shopping at Co-op - with our funding support enabling local organisations to provide valuable services and support to people at a time when communities need it most.”

The Co-op's support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from over 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than eight-in-10 (84 per cent) of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op is looking to continue to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally and, align with Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, with a focus on:

• Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes• Helping to improve people’s mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that promote mental well-being and build social connections• Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, employability and, life skills• Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: With examples including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport