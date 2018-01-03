Supervet hospital to open in Leeds

A SUPERVET style pet hospital is set to open in Leeds later this month.

The frank. Pet Surgeons hospital on the Orbital Industry Park in Hunslet will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including modern operating theatres, comfortable housing for recuperating pets, and a bright, welcoming reception area for anxious owners.

The hospital on Hudswell Street is due to open on January 15. It aims to bridge the gap between the operations that can be carried out by general veterinary practices, and the advanced, complex operations that are mostly performed by specialists in large hospitals attached to universities.

Highly qualified orthopaedic vet Scott Rutherford, who leads the frank. team, is really excited about the opening of its first hospital.

He said: “We are really looking forward to bringing specialist surgery within the reach of pet owners in and around Leeds. Until now there have been very few facilities which are able to offer this level of service, which has mostly been restricted to universities or large, expensive multi-disciplinary hospitals.

“We have a hugely experienced team, who are able to perform some of the most complex, innovative surgeries available, at a cost which brings it within the reach of a far wider audience.”

Cutting edge facilities include Digital X-ray and CT scanner, allowing the team to investigate every inch of a pet’s body.

The new venture will be a referral hospital, rather than have its own clients. frank aims to work very closely with local vet practices rather than to compete with them.

Frank. will also offer an out of hours service to assist local vet practices in providing 24/7 cover for sick and injured animals.