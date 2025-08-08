This full moon signals that it’s time to start saying goodbye to summer 🌕

August’s full moon is sometimes called the ‘sturgeon moon’

It’s the last full moon of the summer - and it’s set to appear this weekend

Stargazers across much of the country should be in luck, with very little cloud cover forecast

Grab your telescopes and picnic blankets; a bright, stunning full moon is expected to be visible over much of the UK this weekend.

Any keen moongazers, or really anyone who has looked up at the sky over the last few nights, will have noticed that the moon is nearly full – and getting fuller by the day. The so-called sturgeon full moon will grace the skies in its full glory this weekend, and the weather is looking good for anyone eager to take a peek.

But why is it called a sturgeon moon, and where and when will you actually be able to see it? Here’s what you need to know:

What is a sturgeon moon – and why is it called that?

Each month usually has its own full moon, and the ‘sturgeon moon’ is the nickname given to August’s one. Many of these full moon names date back to traditional names used in Native American timekeeping, according to Space.com, with European settlers later creating some of their own.

A sturgeon super moon sets in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2023 | (Photo : PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It is typically the last full moon of the summer months, and this weekend’s one will be the last of summer 2025.

Sturgeons are a family of fish found across the northern hemisphere. Late summer was the time they were most plentiful in the Great Lakes of North America, BBC Sky at Night says, hence the name.

When will I be able to see it?

The full sturgeon moon will be visible on both Saturday night (August 9). It then start waning from Sunday – although it should still look very large.

The exact time of moonrise will vary slightly depending on where in the UK you live. But the MoonPhases UK website estimates that it will start rising at 7.57pm in London, with eastern parts of the country usually the first to see it.

Best places in the UK to spot it

Theoretically, you should be able to see the sturgeon moon anywhere that the sky is clear. But some parts of the country are better known for their dark, clear skies than others – with less light pollution making it easier to observe some of the moon’s finer details.

Some of the areas of England with the lowest light pollution, according to a 2016 Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) study, include Northumberland and Herefordshire. Some of the ‘brightest’ areas, on the other hand, include London, South and West Yorkshire, Berkshire, and Cheshire. In Scotland, the Dumfries & Galloway area is especially well known for its dark and unpolluted views of the stars, while Northern Ireland as a whole boasts some of the UK’s clearest night skies overall, its tourism board says.

Cloud cover can obviously also get in the way, obscuring any view of the moon at all. According to Met Office forecasts, most of the country is expected to be reasonably clear and sunny throughout Saturday, with very little cloud cover going into the evening. Scotland is the only real exception, with a few spotty rain showers expected.

