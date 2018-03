Have your say

Firefighters freed a horse which was stuck in mud at a stables in Ossett, West Yorkshire, this afternoon.

The specialist horse rescue team from Cleckheaton was dispatched to Runtlings Lane at 3.24pm, along with a fire engine, to help free the two-year-old cob.

The fire service was called to an incident at Runtlings Lane, Ossett. Photo: Ian Day

The pony was rescued and being cared for by 4.09pm.

