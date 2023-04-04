Bushra Effendi - Specialist Pharmacist, LIVVE, Suzanne Metcalf – Operations and Dispensary Manager, LIVVE, Melissa Sookia – Founder, LIVVE.

Strata has collaborated with LIVVE in a bid to normalise the conversation surrounding menopause within the workplace and provide access to affordable treatment and support for its team members.

The team at LIVVE have developed a series of interactive and educational webinars delivered by specially-trained menopause pharmacists.

The webinars will cover all aspects of menopause, including the 48 signs and symptoms experienced by many, treatment options and advice on managing menopause in the workplace.

Team members will have 24/7 access to the webinars alongside the opportunity to receive a one-to-one consultation with a trained pharmacist supported by Strata.

Speaking on behalf of Strata, Head of People & Culture and Wellbeing Champion, Olivia Frost said: “We’re proud that one in three of our senior leadership team, and nearly 40 per cent of the workforce at Strata are women. In an industry dominated by men, we want to empower women to do their best and give them the tools to flourish in their roles.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with LIVVE to support team members experiencing symptoms of peri-menopause and menopause with education and treatment.”

Founder of LIVVE, Melissa Sookia said: “We’re delighted to be working with Strata and look forward to beginning our journey together.

“Pharmacists are a key part of the solution in allowing people access to the right treatment at the right time.

"We are dedicated to educating people on the many aspects surrounding menopause and most importantly, improving access and treatment.

“As trained pharmacists, we are regulated by the GPhC and registered with The British Menopause Society.

"We are on a mission to educate employers and support women in and out of the workplace with guidance and affordable treatment options.”

Following the webinars, Strata team members will be offered a one-to-one consultation to discuss their individual needs.