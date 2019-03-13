Storm Gareth blows down huge tree at Lotherton Hall in Leeds

Have your say

High winds caused by storm Gareth on Tuesday night have caused a huge tree to fall on a path at Lotherton Hall in Leeds.

Lotherton Hall tweeted: "For all visitors planning to come along to Lotherton today please take care around the estate. Storm Gareth paid us a visit last night and there is a rather large tree on the path near to the hall!"

Leeds council have confirmed no damage was caused to the house or gardens and council staff we on site to make the area safe.

The estate remains open to the public.

Elsewhere in Swillington, another fallen tree caused more dramatic scenes when a horse was trapped underneath it unable to get free.

It was a complicated rescue as it involved the tree and live electrical cables.

