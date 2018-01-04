Storm Eleanor damage to bridge in Leeds park as high winds uproot tree

A bridge in a Leeds park has been closed to visitors after damage was caused during Storm Eleanor.

Meanwood Valley Partnership said today that a tree had been blown down and crashed into the stone bridge in Meanwood Park as gusts of more than 50mph battered the region.

The area around the fallen tree has been cordoned off until it can be removed and repairs have been made to the bridge. Picture: Meanwood Valley Partnership

It urged members to take care when walking around that area amid concern that other branches could fall.

The bridge has been cordoned off until repairs can be carried out.

In its update to members, the group said: "As some of you will know, a large tree was blown down in the storms last night which caused damage to our much loved humped back stone bridge in Meanwood Park.

"Luckily the damage is not as bad as it could have been but is still pretty serious. The council are aware and the area has been cordoned off.

"We hope that a plan will shortly be put in place to remove the fallen tree, assess the damage to the bridge and fully repair this important part of Meanwood’s heritage.

"So for the moment, please take care walking around that area. It is currently very muddy and slippy and there may still be a danger from falling branches."